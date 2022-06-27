Saint Lucia Monitoring Multiple Weather Systems – ‘Wet Week’ Expected – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia, already pounded by rainfall that forced the closure of schools on Monday, is bracing for what the Meteorological Services describes as a ‘wet week’. At the same time, the island is monitoring multiple weather systems.

“We are being affected by a tropical wave which started from yesterday and gave us some showers mostly during the night,” Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times.

However, Joyeux explained that the wave’s axis had passed, and a gradual improvement is expected.

Nevertheless, he disclosed that three other tropical waves have lined up in the Atlantic.

According to Joyeux, one of the waves will likely affect Saint Lucia by Tuesday.

“This one is showing signs of development, so we are actually monitoring it. The models show that it will be passing South over Trinidad and Grenada, but we still have to be vigilant in the event of any changes,” the Meteorological Services Director told St Lucia Times.

He explained that another wave shows signs of development and could affect Saint Lucia on Friday.

“So we are informing persons that this will be a wet week and to try to be very careful in their activities,” Joyeux stated.

