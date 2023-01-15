Saint Lucia Mission In New York ‘Thrilled’ That Samantha Denise Primus Has Been Found – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York says it is ‘thrilled’ to report that Saint Lucian national Samantha Denise Primus, 46, who had been missing for just over three weeks, was found safe on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

As a result, the Consulate announced the cancellation of a City-wide search planned for Sunday.

“The Consulate General wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the Saint Lucian community in New York for the unwavering support provided to the Primus family during their time of distress,” the Mission stated in a release.

Primus disappeared on Friday, December 23, 2022, from her sister’s house in Elmont, Long Island, where she was spending the Christmas holidays.

Her family found her riding the one train in Lower Manhattan.

Relatives subsequently took Primus, described as a developmentally disabled, deaf, non-verbal individual, to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for a medical check-up.

Headline photo: Samantha (L) and her sister Joanna Peck (R)

