Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Monitoring Tropical Wave – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is monitoring a tropical wave a few hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles and is urging Saint Lucians to remain vigilant.

The Met Office expects the weather system to reach Saint Lucia by Friday.

Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times that the wave, currently a disorganised area of showers, is showing signs of development.

“It has about fifty percent chance of development in the next five days,” Joyeux disclosed.

– Advertisement –

He noted that people should remain alert since recently Fiona brought showers that triggered land slippages around the Island.

According to the Meteorological Services Director, any other system that passes through has to be taken seriously.

“We saw Fiona caused some damage in Guadeloupe. That easily could have been us. So with this system coming in the projected path if it develops it would be over the Southern Windwards where we are located,” Joyeux noted.

He advised people to take heed and continue listening to the weather reports.

– Advertisement –