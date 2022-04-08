Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Director Says No Surprise In Above Average Storm Forecast – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux says the 19 named storms forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, five more than average, came as no surprise.

Experts at Colorado State University (CSU), say they expect nine of the predicted storms to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes — Category 3 or higher — with winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

“It was expected following the trends in the past hurricane seasons,” Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times.

“It’s not a surprise,” Joyeux explained.

CNN named Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist in the CSU Department of Atmospheric Science as the lead author of the forecast released on Thursday.

He said technological improvements have contributed to forecasting more storms than before.

Klotzbach added that because of improvements in satellites, they can now detect weak storms that they may have missed even 20-30 years ago.

Nevertheless, the experts have been careful to point out that theirs are only predictions.

“Everyone should realize that it is impossible to precisely predict this season’s hurricane activity in early April,” the Colorado State University report said.

The 2022 storm names are Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 annually.

