Saint Lucia Met Office Urges Caution Due To Reduced Air Quality – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services has urged caution amid reduced air quality due to Saharan dust.

The agency has advised people with dust allergies and respiratory ailments to take precautionary measures.

According to the Met Office, a large plume of Saharan dust will continue to cause a reduction in air quality and visibility across the region during the next few days.

“This is more of a health issue,” Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux told St. Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

Joyeux suggested that individuals could wear masks to protect themselves from the dust.

He also urged allergy-prone individuals to have whatever medication they take on hand.

“The Saharan dust is going to be around for a while. Normally, after every tropical wave we get an influx,” Joyeux explained.

In addition, he said tropical waves normally wash away the dust.

“But to the back of the wave would have more dust,” the Meteorological Services Director disclosed.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has noted that Saharan dust can harm health.

According to the CDC, once people breathe them in, the particles can enter the lungs and bloodstream, potentially triggering asthma attacks in people with asthma and aggravating other respiratory conditions.

The CDC also observed that larger particles from Saharan dust can irritate the skin and eyes.

Children, babies, older adults, people with underlying lung conditions, and people with chronic cardiopulmonary diseases are most at risk.

In addition to the caution regarding Saharan dust, the Saint Lucia Met Office said Wednesday that a tropical wave over the western Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

It will cause some cloudy periods with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles.

Another tropical wave with a low chance of cyclone formation in the next seven days is over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic, moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

– Advertisement –