Saint Lucia Met Office Monitoring Weather System

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is closely monitoring a weather system that is over one thousand miles away from the Island.
The disclosure came from Meteorologist Venantius Descartes.
“We keep monitoring the system for any signs of development. There is a low chance of it developing within the next 48 hours and about a forty percent chance of it developing in the next seven days,” Descartes told St. Lucia Times.
He said while it is good for people to keep an eye out, if the Met Office observes the rapid development of a wave into a storm, the office will alert citizens in good time.
Weather experts have predicted that the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially started on June 1, could be one of the most active on record.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an 85% chance of an “above normal” season this year.
NOAA has projected 17 to 25 named storms with 30 miles per hour or higher winds, including eight to 13 hurricanes packing winds of 74 miles per hour or higher.
In an average season, there are 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.