Saint Lucia Marketing Board Opens New Retail Outlet – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Marketing Board (SLMB) has opened a new retail location in the Castries Market. Attendees at the Monday, February 13th grand opening were afforded the first opportunity to tour the new storefront, which stocks fresh agricultural produce and agro-processed goods.

This location replaces the previous site which replaced the original SLMB outlet which was demolished to make room for the Box Park.

With support from the Taiwanese Technical Mission, the new store offers shoppers a comfortable and modern shopping experience.

“The opening of the Saint Lucia Marketing Board’s new retail outlet is more than just establishing a storefront in the city. This new location signals a fresh start for the Saint Lucia Marketing Board. At the core of our function is to market the fresh produce supplied to us by our wonderful farmers. This outlet will bridge the gap between farm and kitchen, making healthy eating extremely accessible to the average Saint Lucian, and even our visitors,” shared Sunita Daniel, Chairperson of the Saint Lucia Marketing Board.

The leadership of the Saint Lucia Marketing Board has indicated that a refreshed approach will be adopted in the day-to-day running of the SLMB. This includes a host of new plans currently in the pipeline and recently established partnerships like that with the local school feeding program through the Ministry of Education.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development Hon. Alfred Prospere said “I want the Marketing Board not just to be an outlet only buying from our farmers, but we can also purchase from our fisheries and agro-processing, to walk in here and get every food item that one needs on a day to day basis. I want to advise the Board not just to think of local marketing, but to begin exporting the produce that our farmers grow.”

The Saint Lucia Marketing Board’s new retail outlet is located in the Castries Market, along the John Compton Highway, across the street from the Vendor’s Arcade.

The store will be open from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 7:30 am to 3 pm on Saturdays. Saint Lucians and visitors are encouraged to support local farmers by shopping at the Saint Lucia Marketing Board.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Marketing Board

