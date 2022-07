– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has announced that the country is managing six suspected Monkeypox cases.

The announcement came Thursday in a statement from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Glensford Joseph.

Joseph disclosed that four cases have no travel history out of Saint Lucia.

And he explained that contact tracing is underway.

– Advertisement –

Dr. Joseph’s complete statement appears below:

Headline photo: Dr. Glensford Joseph

– Advertisement –