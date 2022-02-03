Saint Lucia Lost Over 1000 Lives To Cancer In 2020 – St. Lucia Times News

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has urged the people of Saint Lucia to join the fight against cancer, disclosing that the country diagnosed over 3700 new disease cases between 2018 and 2020, and lost 1 274 lives to the illness in 2020, according to Ministry information.

Jn Baptiste disclosed that prostate, lung, stomach, colon, cervical, ovarian, and breast cancer were among the cases.

The Minister’s disclosures came Thursday in a message to mark World Cancer Day on February 4, 2022, with the theme: ‘Close The Care Gap.’

According to Jn Baptiste, a three-year campaign that started this year will focus on reducing barriers to care.

He said activities would also aim to improve knowledge and create an environment of empathy and support for people living with cancer.

In addition, the Minister announced that the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs would further strengthen the theme’s focus by adding a national sub-theme, ‘Show Concern for Cancer.’

“Through this element we are firstly encouraged to demonstrate sensitivity and compassion to those who are journeying with a cancer diagnosis and secondly, to be mindful to take actions in our daily lives that protect us from the various types of cancers,” he explained.

Jn Baptiste commended and thanked all the organisations and individuals who continue to give time and resources to the battle against cancer, including the Saint Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer Saint Lucia.

” Let us stand and hold the hands of those who have been diagnosed with various types of cancer and let us all do our part, to better prevent, detect and manage cancer, he declared.

And Jn Baptiste stressed that his Ministry was committed to promoting health and protecting life.

His complete address appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Audio-Hon_Moses_Jn_Baptiste-Address-on-World-Cancer-Day_Feb-3_2022.mp3