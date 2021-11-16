Saint Lucia, Local Resorts Win Six Accolades at 2021 Travvy Awards

Press Release:- Destination Saint Lucia, Ladera Resort and Jade Mountain were awarded six prestigious gold and silver statuettes at the 7th annual Travvy Awards. More than 200 suppliers, advisors and travel industry representatives attended the gala on November 11 in Miami, honoring the game-changers and innovators of travel.

The Travvy Awards, presented by U.S. trade publication Travel Pulse and Northstar Travel group, recognize travel providers, travel agencies and destinations for their outstanding achievement. Nearly 100,000 votes were cast by travel professionals who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly.

Saint Lucia earned the following awards:

Saint Lucia: Best Luxury Destination – Caribbean, Gold

Saint Lucia: Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean, Gold

Saint Lucia: Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean, Gold

Jade Mountain: Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort – Caribbean, Gold

Jade Mountain: Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Caribbean, Gold

Ladera: Best Honeymoon Hotel/Resort – Caribbean, Silver

“Travel advisors and their clients know Saint Lucia best and it is a distinct honor for Saint Lucia and our hotels to receive six gold and silver awards this year,” said Tourism Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire.

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –