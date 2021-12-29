Saint Lucia Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs in collaboration with the Division of Public Sector Modernization has rolled out Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate Programme on Wednesday December 29, 2021

All fully vaccinated individuals who received their primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines or those who received either their first or second dose of the two dose series in Saint Lucia have the opportunity to apply for their COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate through the Government of Saint Lucia’s Digital Government Integrated Services Platform known as the digiGov.

The COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate issued by the digiGov Platform is the official national COVID-19 Certificate and will eventually replace the previously issued paper-based COVID-19 Vaccination Card given to a person at the time of vaccination. This digital certificate can be stored on a person’s digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

To apply for the COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate visit the website at https://digigov.govt.lc/portal/mvvmc/eservices/sldgMohESvc.public.searchVaccinatedRecord.

An individual must have on hand an electronic version (soft copy) of the following supporting documents:

Recent passport size photo or equivalent with a neutral background

Your vaccine card (front and back)

Proof of ID – ID used at the point of vaccination (front and back)

Valid mobile phone and email address

The Ministry of Health will continue to inform the public on the application process through the airing of public service announcements (PSAs) via traditional and social media.

The COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate will allow businesses and institutions to easily verify the vaccination status of a holder of this certificate for the purpose of travelling or accessing facilities requiring proof of vaccination.

In addition, they can determine the authenticity of Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Digital Vaccination certificate with greater security and privacy protection. Verify Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate using the following link:

https://digigov.govt.lc/portal/mvvmc/eservices/sldgMohESvc.public.verifyVaccinatedRe cord

The Ministry of Health thanks the general public for the continued support and will ensure the COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate is issued under safe and ethical conditions.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue to update the public on the Government owned COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate.

