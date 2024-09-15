Saint Lucia Kings Stun Antigua Falcons with Epic Comeback at DSCG

The Saint Lucia Kings pulled off an exceptional comeback victory in their fourth and final home fixture of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Sunday, September 15. In front of a packed house at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, the Boys in Blue took on the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in a crucial match, with just two points separating the sides before the start of play.

After losing the toss, the Kings finished the powerplay at an underwhelming 42-3, requiring a rebuilding effort from the middle order. This came in the form of a partnership between Saint Lucian Ackeem Auguste (35) and New Zealander Tim Seifert (13), who added 36 runs together before a rain delay halted play at the end of 10 overs.

Upon resumption, the Kings quickly lost multiple wickets, stalling their momentum. However, a quickfire 43 from David Wiese lifted the Kings to 152 after 20 overs, which was below par for the venue.

The Boys in Blue would need a herculean bowling performance to defend the total. Rising to the challenge, the team responded with a stunning display, reducing the Falcons to 28-5 during the powerplay and severely hampering their chase, thanks largely to Khary Pierre.

The 32-year-old spinner from Trinidad & Tobago broke the spine of the Antiguan top order, ending with 3-24 to lead the effort in the field. Noor Ahmad was exemplary once again. The 19-year-old Afghan wrist spinner took2-13 to help hold the Falcons to an anemic 126-8.

Despite a 60-run partnership between Chris Green and Shamar Springer, tight bowling and the regular fall of wickets saw the Kings secure a thrilling victory by 26 runs, capping off their home campaign on a high.

