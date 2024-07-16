Saint Lucia International Albert Joins Avenir

By Terry Finisterre

Avenir FC is strengthening ahead of the 2024 Liga de Fútbol Femenina de Martinique, the women’s football league in the French overseas department. They are doing so by recruiting from their English-speaking neighbours, Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Saint-Esprit team signed its first international player from Dominica, national captain Romelcia Phillip. Now the latest to join their project is versatile Saint Lucian attacker Shamalyn Albert .

Albert, 30 years old, can play on the wing, in central midfield, or even lead the attacking line. In domestic football in Saint Lucia, she tallied 14 goals for eventual champions Soufriere during the 2023 Women’s League. She has also played club football for Black Eagles.

In four appearances for Saint Lucia last year during the Concacaf Gold Cup, she assisted on four goals. Hailing from La Fargue, Choiseul, Albert is also a budding administrator and coach, engaging and uplifting young people in her community and beyond.

Over the Carnival weekend, Albert held a tryout with the Martinique club. The Avenir leadership were sufficiently impressed that she was signed on the spot. She says that as her match fitness improves, she is hoping to leave an even greater imprint on the team.

“I am expecting the team to win the upcoming championship,” she told St Lucia TIMES. “The players are nothing close to that of our locally based players, both physically and technically. When they saw my built they were surprised. There’s a balance of young players and senior players – only two players are on the Martinique senior women’s team. Quite a few have made the national youth teams.

“The coaches have been saying my experience and maturity will assist the team’s overall development, especially with the younger players. Club Avenir made it to three finals and lost all, placing second.”

In addition to her exploits on the football field, Albert is a talented and accomplished track and field athlete. A national champion in javelin throw and heptathlon, she has also won medals for Saint Lucia in high jump and javelin at the OECS Championships.

Avenir is also working on adding Saint Lucia national captain, Ellaisa Marquis, to their ranks.

PHOTO: Courtesy Concacaf