Saint Lucia House Of Assembly Meets – St. Lucia Times

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Youth Economy, Justice and National Security, the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, and the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs.

The Motions for consideration are as follows:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister of Finance to transfer from the Consolidated Fund to the Contingencies Fund the amount of XCD5,400,000.00 to –

(a) support the recovery efforts of the Department of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training due to the passage and damage caused by Tropical Storm Bret;

(b) cater for future emergencies.

2. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament by affirmation resolution approves the draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order which amends Schedule 1 of the Act to include as zero-rated goods for a period of two years commencing from the 2nd day of August, 2023 and ending on the 1st day of August, 2025, a supply of goods under the following Customs Tariff Headings –

(a) 3925.90 Other articles of plastic;

(b) 72.10 to 72.16 Steel;

(c) 8302.41 Base metal mountings suitable for buildings.

3. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament by affirmative resolution approves the draft Health and Citizen Security Levy (Amendment of Schedule 3) Order which amends Schedules 1, 2 and 3 of the Act to —

(a) in the case of Schedule 1, to include the following goods under the following Customs Tariff — “Chapter 27 Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes”

(b) in the case of Schedule 2, include maintenance and repair of motor vehicles as a service that requires payment of the health and citizen security levy;

(c) in the case of Schedule 3;

(i) under paragraph 1 —

(A) include the following imported goods Customs Tariff Chapters as exempted goods — Chapter 88 Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof Chapter89 Ships, boats and floating structures Chapter 99 Special Transactions;

(B) delete Chapter 27 from the list of exempted goods,

(ii) under paragraph 2 —

(A) include the following imported goods Customs Tariff numbers as exempted goods —2209.00.00 – Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid

2522.10.00 – Quicklime

2522.20.00 – Slaked Lime

2522.30.00 – Hydraulic

2523.21.00 – White Cement

4014.90.00 – Other Hygienic or pharmaceutical articles (including teats), of vulcanized rubber other than hard rubber, with or without fittings of hard rubber

(B) to replace the following Customs Tariff number —

2523.10.00 – Cement Clinkers

(iii) replace paragraph 5 to exempt goods pertaining to medical equipment and parts including the goods specified in that paragraph,

(iv) replace paragraph 6 to exempt goods pertaining to security and surveillance equipment including the goods specified in that paragraph;

(v) include as exempted goods —

(A) all classes of raw materials and packaging materials, imported for use in the manufacturing of goods by local manufacturing and certified as such by the Ministry responsible for commerce,

(B) all classes of raw materials and packaging materials imported for use in the agricultural industry and certified as such by the Ministry responsible for agriculture

The following Bills are down for consideration:

1. Health and Citizen Security Levy (Amendment)

2. Income Tax (Amendment) Tuesday’s

Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, August 10th, 2023 at 10 a.m.

SOURCE: Office of the Parliament

