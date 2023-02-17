Saint Lucia House Foundation Accepting Applications For Dr. Donatus St Aimee Scholarship – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia House Foundation is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting applications for this year’s Dr. Donatus St. Aimee Scholarship Fund Award.

The fund was established in 2015 by the Saint Lucia House Foundation in order to honor Saint Lucia’s former permanent representative to the United Nations, who also served as the island’s consul general in New York.

The award is presented annually to a Saint Lucian college student or a college student of Saint Lucian parentage.

His Excellency Dr. Donatus St. Aimee is remembered as a visionary whose unyielding passion for education left an indelible mark on the Saint Lucian community in New York.

– Advertisement –

The scholarship fund, said a spokesperson for the organization, “therefore seems a fitting tribute.” Its purpose is to assist deserving students meet the financial challenges of attending college, as well as to deliver a message of goodwill and encouragement on behalf of the late ambassador.

The Saint Lucia House Foundation and its member groups raise funds throughout the year by hosting various cultural and entertainment events. Most notable are the annual “Plezi En Blanc” brunch, and the Creole heritage celebrations held every October. A portion of the profits go directly toward funding the scholarship.

Following is a list of the eligibility criteria for the Dr. Donatus St Aimee Scholarship Fund:

1. Applications will be limited to students who are pursuing studies a bachelor’s or master’s degree at an accredited institution.

2. The applicant be of Saint Lucian decent/heritage (as shown by birth certificates or passports of applicants or parents).

3. The applicant must be enrolled at an accredited two-year/four-year academic institution for a minimum of twelve credits during the next semester.

4. The applicant must submit a copy of the acceptance letter from their college/university or provide proof that they are already enrolled as a fulltime student at a college/university.

5. The applicant must submit a minimum five-hundred-word essay explaining why they chose their program and how they will use their degree to impact the Saint Lucian or Caribbean community in the Diaspora.6. The applicant must have engaged in community service or extracurricular activities.

7. The applicant must submit two letters of recommendation, one stating their academic accomplishments and a second listing their community/extracurricular activities.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 25, 2023.

The recipient of this year’s award will be presented with a check at the Independence 44 Gala, to be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Princess Manor in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets to this year’s gala can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/independence-44-gala-tickets-538250721397 or from members of the foundation.

The Saint Lucia House Foundation, meanwhile, expressed its gratitude to the many Saint Lucians who support its fundraising initiatives.

For more information regarding the scholarship fund or the upcoming Independence 44 Gala, please contact the Saint Lucia House Foundation at 347.219.1512.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia House Foundation

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com