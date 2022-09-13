Saint Lucia Hosts Workshop To Help Regional Negotiators Prepare For COP15 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Environmental officials from CARICOM member states, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic will participate in a training workshop in Saint Lucia from September 13 to 14, as the region continues preparations for the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Supported by the European Union-funded project for Capacity Building related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements in African, Caribbean, and Pacific Countries (Phase III), the workshop is expected to familiarize environmental officials with the operational aspects of COP15, scheduled for Montreal, Canada, from December 7 to 9.

It will include a COP simulation exercise for the drafting of statements and practice plenary sessions. The environmental officials will revisit the COP15 agenda to identify and analyze issues most relevant to their national/regional priorities and interests.

A refresher training in MEAs negotiations, including the art of drafting statements and interventions, will also be done in the workshop.

This meeting of environmental officials from CARICOM, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic is expected to see the exchange of views about key COP15 issues, desired outcomes, and potential negotiating strategies.

SOURCE: Department of Sustainable Development/ SLT

