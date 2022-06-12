Saint Lucia Hopes To Capture The Overwhelming Demand For Carnival – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Offering a robust lineup with national and fringe events commencing on July 7th, the increasing demand for Saint Lucia Carnival is reaching an all-time high.

This has prompted regional carrier, Caribbean Airlines to increase its frequency to the destination with flights scheduled to arrive, and depart Saint Lucia (SLU) on July 12th, 14th, and 21st. Even more visitors from the Trinidad source market can enjoy the sounds of Dennery Segment, Soca, Calypso, and Steel Pan, party from sunrise to nightfall with the best in local, regional, and international artists, to gear up for the Parade of the Bands on July 18th and 19th.

“Saint Lucia Carnival is an experience not to be missed. We are most excited about the vibrant display and reintegration of our cultures. As such, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) continues to pursue its airlift strategy focused on the objectives- retain, sustain, and regrow. With an uptick in intra-regional travel, we are looking to the Caribbean market this Summer,” remarked the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles-St. Jules.

The recently concluded ‘Jazz N The City’ and ‘Jazz Sampler’ events have set the tone for a pulsating summer. Over the Whitsuntide weekend, the Veterans International Masters Football Invitational welcomed teams from the Caribbean and the United States to an atmosphere of fun and entertainment. The FIFA CONCACAF games also welcomed visiting teams from the region.

To place even more spotlight on the destination’s inspiring offerings, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Caribbean Marketing Team, ‘Caribcation Saint Lucia’ has been actively leading a series of digital campaigns. The team will also undertake in-market events with trade and media partners in key source markets of Martinique, Trinidad, and Barbados in the days ahead.

Summer activities will continue with a focus on immersive adventure and nurturing the increasing demand for the brand, Collection de Pépites.

The excitement continues with the hosting of the Free Kick Youth Football Cup from July 26th to August 1st and the return of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from September 5th – 12th

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Internet stock image

