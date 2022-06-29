Saint Lucia Government Training Programme With SALCC Lauded – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The recently announced partnership between the government of St. Lucia and Sir Arthur Community College (SALCC) is a powerful one that will pay off tremendously, according to Joseph Boll, CEO of Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

Not just St. Lucia but most countries in the world have continued to struggle with a dire

shortage of healthcare workers as a result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

This is one of the reasons the new partnership is especially timely.

“There’s always a need for healthcare workers,” said Boll, “and especially thanks to the

pandemic, that need has been enormously high over the past two years.

“An agreement to train local St. Lucians to fill that need augurs well for the island and for the region, who may in the future need to call on St. Lucia to lend its healthcare support.”

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is one of the leading online talent recruitment agencies in the region, headquartered in Barbados but servicing the people of the Caribbean no matter where they may be located.

Our organization connects jobseekers with the top organizations throughout the region, and we strongly support initiatives that help to create an even stronger talent pool from which regional companies can benefit.

The ambitious scheme between the government and SALCC could spark a new trajectory

for the labour market in St. Lucia, giving way to more locals being gainfully employed in

prestigious, high-earning jobs in healthcare.

At the same time, it could also contribute to a more highly skilled, highly educated workforce, which in turn would augur well for the economy and nation as a whole.

Both Minister of Health Moses Baptiste and SALCC officials spoke to the tremendous

employment potential of this new healthcare partnership.

SALCC Dean of the Department of Health, Wellness and Human Performance Prisca Regis-

Andrew said, “We are well aware of the situation of the shortage of pharmacists here in St.

Lucia and the negative impact it is having on our healthcare delivery.

“We have committed to work together with the Ministry of Health and the public sector to

address the situation…within a short timeframe.”

The college’s principal, Dr. Keith Nurse, noted, “There is a clear need for filling not just the

shortage but the potential flow through for this profession.

“We are also recognizing that this is a huge employment opportunity for people in St. Lucia

and that what is required is to have a professional program that’s fully accredited that would deliver these capabilities for young people to enter the profession.”

As for his part, Minister Baptiste added, “Dr. Nurse approached us and suggested that we

meet on the issue…to train pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.”

He said the end goal behind this partnership for healthcare training was “to not only fill our

dire need in Saint Lucia but possibly…to train young people who are looking for

opportunities in the medical field, in the health and wellness field to become pharmacists in

the future”.

Source: Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

