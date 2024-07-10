Saint Lucia Government Pays Tribute To The Late Dr. Martin Didier

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre, The Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Saint Lucia extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late Honourable Dr. Martin Didier SLC C.B.E. MBBS DM FACP FESC FACC FRCP (Edin).

His passing is a profound loss to the medical community and Saint Lucia at large, and we share in the grief of those who knew and admired him.

Dr. Didier’s dedicated service has left a permanent impression on Saint Lucia’s medical fraternity. In recognition of his invaluable contribution, the Government of Saint Lucia will rename the Gros -Islet Polyclinic to the Dr. Martin Didier Polyclinic.

Dr. Didier’s journey in medicine began with a strong educational foundation:

1972 – 1974: He pursued Natural Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados.

1974 – 1979: He completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

1985 – 1990: He earned his Doctorate in Internal Medicine (DM) from the University of the West Indies, Jamaica.

1988: He further specialized with Fellowship Training in Non-invasive Cardiology at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, U.S.A.

Dr. Didier’s career was marked by numerous achievements and roles that significantly impacted the medical field among them he was president of the Caribbean Cardiac Society from 2008 to 2010 and remained a member of the council for many years.

He was also Saint Lucia’s Representative on the Regional HIV Task Force which helped manage HIV in the Caribbean. Further achievements include:

1990: He began his professional journey as a Consultant Physician at the University Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica.

1992 – 1999: Dr. Didier served as the Medical Director of the Renal Unit at Victoria Hospital in Saint Lucia, where he made notable contributions to patient care.

1990 – 2023: He maintained a private practice in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases in Saint Lucia where he earned the trust and respect of his patients.

1994–1996: President of the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA).

1997 – 2023: His expertise was further recognized through his role as a Consultant Physician at Tapion Hospital in Saint Lucia.

2002-2022: He was the Honorary President of Caribbean Myology Society Martinique.

2004 – 2017: He led the Department of Medicine at Victoria Hospital, showcasing his leadership and commitment to improving healthcare services.

Dr. Didier’s outstanding contributions to medicine were acknowledged through various prestigious awards and fellowships to include:

2006: He received the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association Award for Outstanding Contribution to Medicine.

May 2009: He became a Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology.

Dec 2009: He became a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.

March 2010: He became a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

October 2011: He became a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, Scotland.

November 2012: He received the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Award for Service to the Health Sector in Saint Lucia.

March 1st, 2015: Dr. Didier was bestowed the Saint Lucia Cross for Distinguished and Outstanding Service in the Health Sector, the second-highest national civilian award.

May 12th, 2017: He was honored as a Commander of the British Empire (C.B.E.).

July 2019: The Caribbean Cardiac Society recognized him with an award for Outstanding Service to Cardiac Care in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean.

May 2024: He was awarded the ‘Laureate Award’ from the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Martin Didier was also a prolific author, contributing numerous publications to the medical field.

His accomplishments transcend those mentioned, reflecting a legacy of profound impact and dedication to the medical field and the community. His legacy is one of dedication, excellence, and unwavering commitment to healthcare.

His contributions have not only advanced medical practice in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean but also inspired countless healthcare professionals.

The renaming of the Gros-Islet Polyclinic to the Dr. Martin Didier Polyclinic ensures that his impact will be remembered for generations to come.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived and a career that has left an indelible mark on our nation. Dr. Didier’s spirit will continue to inspire and guide us in our ongoing efforts to improve healthcare for all Saint Lucians.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister