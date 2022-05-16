Saint Lucia Gets Over $18 Million From Taiwan For Constituency Projects – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The government of Saint Lucia has received $18.5 million from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for local constituency projects.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Peter Chen, presented a cheque to the Accountant General.

On Monday, on his official Facebook page, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip J. Pierre wrote that the cheque would go into the Consolidated Fund.

Pierre disclosed that the cash would go towards small infrastructure projects in constituencies.

On behalf of the Saint Lucia government, the Castries East MP thanked Taiwan for its commitment to ensuring local communities address their infrastructural needs, especially regarding climate resilience and adaptation projects.

“No longer will opposition-held constituencies and their constituents be disenfranchised as was done in the previous five years. All 17 elected Parliamentarians will receive an opportunity to implement projects of their choice. We are all Saint Lucians,” Pierre declared

