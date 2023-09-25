Saint Lucia Gets Drones From Taiwan To Aid In Fighting Crime – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has received four drones from Taiwan for use in fighting crime, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, told reporters on the margins of a Cabinet meeting on Monday that the drones would go into operation shortly.

“They are the modern way of fighting crime,” the Castries East MP explained.

The Prime Minister spoke one day after a twenty-three-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries as he shielded his toddler in a vehicle at Bruceville, Vieux Fort.

Ryan Henry succumbed to his injuries while his young daughter was unhurt.

Henry’s stepfather, who was driving the vehicle, was also unscathed.

Prime Minister Pierre expressed concern over what he described as the senseless loss of life and spoke of the need to peacefully resolve conflicts.

He confirmed that Vieux Fort, where the fatal shooting occurred, was still a designated escalated crime zone.

Pierre believes most police officers are doing their best and thanked them for their crime-fighting efforts.

“The police are trying,” Pierre told reporters.

And he acknowledged that officers have a challenging job.

Nevertheless, he noted that there’s a need for improvement in any area.

” Nothing is perfect,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister explained.

“I am not yet satisfied, but it is a work in progress,” he told reporters.

