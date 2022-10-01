Saint Lucia Freedom Coalition Urges COVID-19 Pandemic Postmortem – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Freedom Coalition has written Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre an open letter, urging a COVID-19 postmortem as the pandemic recedes and life gradually returns to normal.

Freedom Coalition President Fremont Lawrence signed the three-page September 28 letter to Pierre.

The letter said the postmortem was important to determine how Saint Lucia handled the COVID-19 situation and learn lessons to better manage any future ‘pandemic’.

And while commending Prime Minister Pierre for remaining true to his word in not implementing a mask mandate despite enormous pressure, Lawrence took issue with the recently revised COVID-19 protocols.

The Freedom Coalition President expressed concern and disappointment that the new measures empowered business owners to ‘control the lives of citizens’ by allowing business establishments to implement health measures at their discretion.

In addition, Lawrence raised several questions including why public servants have the option of not wearing masks, while businesses can impose mask wearing on their employees and the public.

“Why does St. Lucia continue to retain some of these ridiculous protocols when the rest of the world, including our Caribbean neighbours have dispensed with them?” He asked.

“Where is the upsurge in infections that was predicted to happen by Dr. Merle Clarke and the COVID-19 Management Team as a result of the government’s decision to allow un-vaxed mass crowd events like Gros Islet Friday, Calypso and steel band competitions and Carnival?” The Freedom Coalition President declared.

In addition, he asserted that it was long overdue for the Ministry of Health to authorize the release of the consignment of Ivermectin for use by doctors to treat COVID-19 and other health conditions since the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be neither safe nor effective.

