Saint Lucia Freedom Coalition To Launch COVID-19 Petition

Saint Lucia’s Freedom Coalition has announced plans to launch a petition on Saturday, inviting people to sign the online document, which the group eventually intends to present to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Coalition leader Fremont Lawrence told St Lucia Times that the group would launch the petition at a news conference at Derek Walcott Square from 1:00 p.m.

Lawrence said the document hopes to attract thousands of signatures.

He disclosed that the petition opposes mandatory vaccination and supports Dr. Gilbertha St Rose.

The Medical and Dental Council recently suspended her licence and fined St Rose over using and promoting Ivermectin in treating COVID-19.

“We support Dr. St Rose and the use of Ivermectin and other treatments and freedom of choice. A treatment should not be imposed on anyone,” Lawrence said regarding the petition’s content.

“We intend to present it to the Prime Minister and then see how the government decides to deal with it,” he told St Lucia Times.

In addition, the Freedom Coalition leader revealed that on Monday members of the group toured Anse La Raye, Canaries, and Soufriere to tell people about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said people received the group well.

“We will be doing this around the Island. We will be recording people who have suffered adverse effects from the so-called vaccine or individuals who know of others who have experienced adverse conditions. So we are keeping this issue on the front-burner,” Lawrence stated.

He noted that as Saint Lucia is in the midst of the festive season, people seem to be more focussed on the festivities.

However, Lawrence told St Lucia Times that the Freedom Coalition wants to remind the public that Saint Lucia is still experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And he declared that there are serious issues for people to consider.

Headline photo: Flashback – Freedom Coalition demonstration in Constitution Park, Castries in November, 2021

