Saint Lucia Fire Service Strengthens Core Competencies – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- The St. Lucia Fire Service is partnering with Global EMS on a programme

aimed at the improvement of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provided by the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

The training commenced on Monday, January 10 and will conclude on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Representatives of Global EMS will be back on island in May of this year to continue the programme on island.

In this third leg of their visit the Global EMS Representatives are currently assisting the Fire Department in conducting Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) recertification sessions along with the development of treatment protocols.

Director of Global EMS Dr. Joachim Unger says upon completion the current initiative will redound to the benefit of the entire Saint Lucian population.

“We are working together collaboratively with the Saint Lucia Fire Service to develop and implement an Emergency Medical Service Improvement Programme for the island and population of Saint Lucia. This programme is supported by the German Government and we receive funding from the Ministry of Structural Collaboration to work together with instructors of the Emergency Medical Service of the Saint Lucia Fire Service. We did a

workshop in October 2021 and developed treatment protocols for the EMS”.

Dr. Unger explained that the creation of standardized protocols for Emergency Medical Personnel to follow will mean better care for patients.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs and Director of Clinical Services of the Millennium Heights Medical Complex Dr. Lisa Charles, are also partners in this initiative.

Dr. Lisa Charles returned to her native Saint Lucia in 1999 as the first Emergency Medicine Trained Specialist on island.

This current visit marks the third leg of the ongoing working relationship with the Saint Lucia Fire Service and Global EMS which started off in 2019.

