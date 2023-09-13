Saint Lucia Fire Service Remembers Firefighters Killed In 9/11 Terrorist Attacks – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Twenty-two years after thousands were killed in the devastating terror attacks which occurred on September 11th 2001, officers of the Saint Lucia Fire Service have continued to pay tribute to their brothers in service – firefighters killed in the line of duty.

On Monday, officers at the Fire Service Headquarters assembled and observed successive moments of silence, at 8:45 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. followed by the sounding of sirens.

The gesture was executed to memorialize hundreds of firefighters killed while responding to Ground Zero.

Commenting on the mid-morning exercise Acting Divisional Officer at the Fire Service Headquarters Jermaine William affirmed that fallen officers continue to be remembered, for their ultimate sacrifice noting:

“Generally fire fighters are considered brothers all around the world. Everywhere we go, we’re considered brothers. The events of 9/11 were very, very tragic, and in remembrance of our fallen comrades we decided to sound our siren at the respective times that the planes hit the towers. So this is just to say that we are with you, we are thinking of you, and you will always be with us.”

Three hundred and forty-three (343) firefighters were killed on September 11th 2001. As of September 2023, three hundred and forty-one (341) members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) have died from post 9/11 illnesses.

Permanent Secretary in the Department of Home Affairs Dr. Elizabeth Bailey reflected on the impact of firefighters worldwide, stating:

“The Saint Lucia Fire Service remembers their colleagues who passed away during the events of 9/11 and salutes the men and women who risk their lives daily to save others. Fire officer’s worldwide operate using international emergency and service standards. The Saint Lucia fire Service continues to partner with several agencies for various levels of technical assistance and support, including training, equipment and supplies; and as we remember the fallen heroes of 9/11, we continue to show appreciation for the contributions of the organizations who have assisted the Saint Lucia Fire Service over the years.”

In 2001, small teams of hijackers simultaneously seized four airplanes, first crashing the aircrafts on United Airlines Flight 175 and American Airlines Flight 11 into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

American Airlines Flight 77 hit the western face of the Pentagon in Washington DC. The fourth aircraft, on United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overthrow the hijackers.

The September 11th attacks have since been described as one of the most traumatic events to be witnessed not only on US soil but by the global community.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

