Saint Lucia Extends Condolences After Deadly Venezuela Flooding – St. Lucia Times News

The government and the people of Saint Lucia extend condolences to the government and the people of Venezuela in the wake of the devastating flooding that has unfortunately claimed many lives in Las Tejerías in the State of Aragua in Venezuela.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and those who have lost their homes.

Saint Lucia remains grateful to President Nicolás Maduro Moros for the enduring relationship that Venezuela and Saint Lucia continue to share.

This friendship dictates that we stand ready to work with the government of Venezuela and the international community to accelerate the necessary interventions for climate resilience and adaptation.

Saint Lucia stands in solidarity with the people of Venezuela, especially during this difficult time.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Headline photo internet stock image.

