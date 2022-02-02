Saint Lucia Extends Concessions On Imported Barrels – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Press Release:– An extension has been granted on the concessions of barrels imported from 1st February 2022 to 31st March 2022.
The concessions are granted in accordance with the following terms and conditions:
1. 100% Waiver of Import Duty on personal items, food, clothing, toys, and other household consumables. Electronic items are explicitly excluded;
2. The number of barrels that would qualify for the concessions would be limited to two (2)
per household;
3. There would be an upper limit of EC$2,500 per barrel on the value of items qualifying for
the concessions;
4. The items identified in one (1) must be for personal use only and not for commercial use;
5. The usual penalties, fines, etc. would be applied if the goods are used for commercial
purposes;
6. Barrels imported during the period under consideration will be exempted from Value
Added Tax (VAT) pending the passage of the appropriate negative resolution by
Parliament.
