Saint Lucia Exploring The Benefits Of Sargassum – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), and the New Zealand Institute of Plant and Food Research are embarking on a project entitled Sargassum Products for Climate Resilience in the Caribbean.

It is aimed at mitigating the economic and environmental impacts of sargassum influx in Saint Lucia and other affected Caribbean countries through the creation of inclusive value chains from sargassum biomass.

Communities along the east coast of Saint Lucia have been particularly impacted by sargassum.

A team from the New Zealand Institute of Plant and Food Research along with Representatives from (CRFM) visited Saint Lucia last week for consultations with stakeholders interested in working with sargassum.

– Advertisement –

Sarita Williams-Peter, Saint Lucia’s Chief Fisheries Officer, said following the initial phase of consultations, researchers came up with ideas on how sargassum seaweed can be used, based on its physical and chemical components.

Subsequent meetings were held with the parliamentary representatives of the worst affected communities, fisherfolk co-operatives and some entrepreneurs to help conceptualize how sargassum can be used in a beneficial manner.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

– Advertisement –