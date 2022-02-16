Saint Lucia Experiencing Delays In Importation Of Brown Sugar – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

PRESS RELEASE:- As St. Lucia like the rest of the world continues to feel the impact of the global pandemic, the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs wishes to inform the public that the Ministry has been experiencing periodic delays with the importation of brown sugar to the island.

Our suppliers have indicated that there is a global freight situation and the containers to ship this commodity have a longer turnover time.

In some cases, the shippers are overbooked and so their ability to ship on a timely basis have been affected.

Notwithstanding the delays, the Ministry wishes to reassure our stakeholders that we are

working assiduously to ensure that the shipment of brown sugar gets to the island by next

week.

The Ministry thanks the public for their patience during this time.

