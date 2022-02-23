Saint Lucia Experiences Second Earthquake This Week – St. Lucia Times News

Earthquake

On Wednesday, Saint Lucia experienced a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, the second this week.

The information regarding the latest event is as follows:

MAGNITUDE DEPTH DATE & TIME

3.9 160 km 2022-02-23 18:04 (UTC)

2022-02-23 2:04 pm (Local Time)

LATITUDE LONGITUDE

14.94N 61.13W

NEARBY CITIES AGENCY MODE

38.0 km N of Fort-de-France, Martinique SRC automatic

49.0 km SE of Roseau, Dominica

102.0 km N of Castries, Saint Lucia

On Monday at 2:12 pm an earthquake rattled parts of Saint Lucia, but the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said it had received no reports of damage or injuries.

People in Castries and Gros Islet were among those who reported feeling the effects of Monday’s event.