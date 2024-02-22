Saint Lucia Expands Travel Options From France – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia has exciting news for European and French travelers, with the introduction of an enhanced service from Air Caraïbes called NavigAir.

This development follows the recent launch of Air Caraïbes flight TX510 from France to Fort-de-France, which connects to Saint Lucia through L’Express des Iles.

The flight from Orly, Paris to Martinique, the shuttle service from the airport to the seaport in Martinique, and the ferry service onto Saint Lucia on L’Express Des Isles, are all included in one price, with visitors arriving in Saint Lucia on the same day.

The expanded route is designed to streamline travel for visitors between the French regions and Saint Lucia.