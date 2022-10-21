Saint Lucia Excels At The ECGA Amateur Golf Championship – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Despite the recent inclement weather, Saint Lucia dominated the Eastern Caribbean Association Amateur Golf Championship (ECGA) which took place at the Sandals Cap Estate Golf and Country Club (SGCC) in Saint Lucia from October 6th – 10th, winning all but one of the trophies that were up for grabs.

President of the Saint Lucia Golf Association Mario Reyes was high in praise for the Sandals facility, noting the fact that because the teams were able to successfully complete the tournament was a testament to the outstanding condition of the course.

“On behalf of the Saint Lucia Golf Association I would like to thank you and your team, for hosting what has been hailed as the best ECGA tournament ever, right here in Saint Lucia in 2022. Food and Beverage Service were exemplary, and the condition of the course in spite of the weather conditions was nothing short of amazing. Sunday demonstrated how well the course has been maintained by your team and the ability to handle the torrential rain that persisted on Sunday. Congratulations again and we look forward to Sandals Golf and Country Club hosting many more events in partnership with the SLGA”.

His sentiments were echoed by Secretary of the SLGA Habib Chreiki, “Sandals facilitated the needs of the ECGA with enthusiasm, passion, and determination. Firstly the grounds crew brought the course up to a very high standard despite awful weather conditions, while the staff at club house, from the bar and kitchen to cart barn and pro shop assisted selflessly in setting up the registration desk, sponsor materials, and resources out on the course. But most importantly the hospitality that was offered by all those who represented The SGCC deserves the biggest round of applause. Saint Lucian’s and visitors alike will be reminiscing about the endearing treatment they got for years to come.”

– Advertisement –

According to General Manager of the Sandals Golf and Country Club Simone Skinner, this is good news for the future of golf on the island.

“We were really thrilled to host such a tournament. We know that this is one of the best courses in the region, and the feedback we received not just from the SLGA, but from the Eastern Caribbean Golf Association bore testament to that. In fact we are confident that this amazing 18-hole course will soon attract more and even bigger tournaments to Saint Lucia, which will benefit not only the golf fraternity, but the island as a whole. The Sandals course is definitely putting Saint Lucia on the map as a golfing destination.”

The competing teams included Antigua, St. Kitts, Martinique, St. Maarten, St. Croix and hosts Saint Lucia.

– Advertisement –