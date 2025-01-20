Saint Lucia Establishes Task Forces to Monitor US Policy Changes

Government has launched two task forces to assess the impact of recent United States policy changes, including new tariffs and immigration enforcement measures, which could have significant significant economic and social implications for Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said in a statement on Monday that he has directed the Ministry of Commerce to form a special task force to examine the ramifications of the newly imposed tariffs.

The task force will engage key stakeholders to evaluate the impact on trade, local businesses, and consumers.

At the same time, the Ministry of Home Affairs will lead a separate task force focused on addressing the deportation of Saint Lucian nationals from the US.

Prime Minister Pierre acknowledged that several US-funded programmes, including the USAID-sponsored Violence Interrupter Programme, the Community Reintegration Programme (CREP), and the OASIS Programme are currently on hold.

“The Government of Saint Lucia will do everything within its power to safeguard the economic stability and social well-being of Saint Lucia,” Pierre said. “ We will continue engaging with our international partners and stakeholders to protect our national interests.”

US President Donald Trump suspended his threat of steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Monday, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighboring countries.

US tariffs on China are still due to take effect.