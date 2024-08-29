Saint Lucia Enhances Mpox Prevention Measures

Saint Lucia is stepping up its preventive measures against mpox, while the Ministry of Health urges residents to stay alert.

The Ministry said in a release that it was taking decisive action to prepare for and curb the spread of the disease should it reach Saint Lucia.

According to the release, Dr. Harini Vemula, Medical Surveillance Officer, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding public health by establishing stringent precautionary measures and isolation protocols.

“It is vital for the public to recognize the modes of Mpox transmission which primarily include direct contact with infectious skin lesions, bodily fluids, and respiratory secretions, as well as through contaminated objects such as clothing and bedding,” Vemula stated.

She also stressed the need to clean and disinfect contaminated environments.

The Health Ministry official advised using EPA-registered disinfectants, including bleach and hydrogen peroxide.

In addition, Vemula spoke of the need to properly dispose of all waste materials, such as contaminated linens.

She urged anyone exhibiting symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and rash to seek immediate medical attention.

Healthcare officials will isolate suspected cases for a period ranging from 2 to 4 weeks, depending on symptom severity.

Local Wellness Centres will then conduct tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared mpox a global public health emergency.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George announced heightened vigilance at all levels, including ports of entry to schools, workplaces, and communities.

The Health Ministry has disclosed that there are no confirmed cases of mpox in Saint Lucia.

Nevertheless, Saint Lucia continues to maintain vigilant to detect any potential cases early