Saint Lucia Engages In High-Level Sustainable Cruise Development Forum – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Continued efforts towards the sustainable revitalization of Saint Lucia’s cruise tourism economy are ongoing at Seatrade Cruise Global from April 25th – 28th 2022, at the Miami Beach Conference Center, in Florida.

Seatrade Cruise Global is a leading cruise event that brings together thousands of cruise professionals from over 100 countries.

The event sets the platform for over 30 cruise brands, and 500 exhibitors to share the very latest in cruise technology, design, innovation, and services from the show floor.

Saint Lucia’s eleven-member mission is led by the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information- Honorable Guibion Ferdinand.

– Advertisement –

He is supported by the Chairman of the Board, and the CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Thaddeus M. Antoine and Lorine Charles-St. Jules, along with the Managing Director of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Darren Cenac. Also exhibiting are cruise agents -Cox & Company Limited, and Foster & Ince.

Speaking from Miami, Florida, Honorable Guibion Ferdinand remarked, “With the world focused on recovery, our goal is to ensure that collectively we are emerging stronger than before. Our people have demonstrated great resilience and contribute to our global prominence; therefore, it is the opportune time to further position our product to maximize sustainable returns within the sector.”

A highlight of the event is the 2022 State of the Cruise Industry keynote address. Attendees will hear directly from some of the world’s largest cruise lines as they examine the resilience and the restart of the industry, environmental sustainability, destination stewardship, health and safety, economic impact, and the future of cruising.

Since the resumption of cruise services in June 2021, over 160,000 visitors have been welcomed to our shores and optimistic projections have been set for the 2022/2023 calendar year.

Saint Lucia is committed to delivering memorable travel experiences that make cruising one of the great ways to appreciate the destination.

As such, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will continue to market Saint Lucia’s unique offerings that includes the volcanic mud baths, beaches, world-renowned diving sites, varied classifications of accommodations, lush tropical rainforests, hiking trails, waterfalls, and fishing villages.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –