Saint Lucia Elected To Presidency Of The UNESCO Executive Board – St. Lucia Times

The UNESCO Executive Board, at its 218th session, elected Saint Lucia to serve as Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board for the period 2023-2025.

The election was held on Friday 24th November, 2023, at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Saint Lucia’s candidate and representative to the Executive Board, Mrs. Vera Lacoueilhe was victorious over Brazil’s candidate with 36 votes to 20 votes and 2 abstentions.

Mrs. Vera Lacoeuilhe is a long standing diplomat who has been an integral part of the delegation of Saint Lucia to UNESCO since its inception.

She has distinguished herself by her expertise and extensive experience. Her capacity to find consensus, a vital attribute for the Presidency of the Executive Board, is unparalleled.

She possesses an in-depth understanding of the Organization, its procedures, and an innate ability to be creative in finding solutions acceptable to all Member States.

In her address to the board following her victory, Mrs Lacoeuilhe thanked the members of the Board for their confidence and support and pledged her commitment to foster unity and cooperation in advancing the mandate of the organization in the interest of member states.

The Executive Board is one of three constitutional organs of UNESCO, along with the General Conference and the Secretariat, and is elected by the General Conference. It consists of 58 member states, each with a four-year term of office.

The Executive board examines the programme of work and budget of the Organisation.

The Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO congratulates Saint Lucia on this historic achievement and conveys best wishes to Mrs. Lacoueilhe for a successful Presidency.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia National Commission for UNESCO

