Saint Lucia Elected To General Committee Of The World Health Assembly – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia for the first time has been elected to serve on the General Committee of the World Health Assembly-WHA taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from 21-30 May, 2023.

Saint Lucia represents the Caribbean and allows balance among sub-regions. Other members of the General Committee include: United States of America, Cuba, Ecuador and El Salvador.

The General Committee of the WHA meets on the first day of the Assembly and during the Assembly, and decides the logistics of plenary meetings among other functions.

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste has been providing exemplary representation during the Assembly.

The Health Minister addressed the plenary session on Tuesday May 23, accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar- George.

The World Health Assembly is the decision making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The main functions of the WHA are to determine the policies, appoint the Director General, supervise financial policies and review and approve the program budget.

The theme of this year’s Health Assembly is: WHO at 75: Saving lives, driving health for all.

The agenda items of particular importance to Saint Lucia include: Universal Health Coverage, global strategy for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health, prevention and control of chronic non communicable diseases and mental health, strengthening rehabilitation in health systems, global strategy on infection, prevention and control, public health emergencies: preparedness and response, well-being and health promotion, maintaining health for persons with disabilities, healthy aging, and plan of action on climate change and health.

Apart from the main topic items, a series of strategic round tables are also being held to facilitate discussions on current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance.

This provides the opportunity for knowledge sharing of lessons learnt and global best practices on a wide range of important health issues.

This year, the region was well represented with full participation at the 76th World Health Assembly.

This ensured that our health priorities and concerns are expressed, discussed and documented on the global scale for support and necessary action.

The Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste and the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar- George also attended the Commonwealth Health Ministers meeting in Geneva Switzerland on Saturday 20th May, 2023.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

