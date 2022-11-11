Saint Lucia, Egypt Strengthen Diplomatic Relations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Herma Demacque

Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Saint Lucia, H.E Maher El Adawy, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Cyril Errol Charles, Acting Governor General of Saint Lucia on October 25.

Ambassador Adawy underscored the importance of cooperation to the development of both nations.

“My government believes that the time is now for us to have more active and expansive expressions of our relations with Saint Lucia in particular, and the countries of CARICOM in general through cooperation projects, scholarship offers and very essential people to people exchange visits,” he said.

Acting Governor General of Saint Lucia, H.E Cyril Errol Charles, noted that cooperation in the areas of agriculture, tourism and the preservation of heritage should be also prioritized.

“As a small island country, of particular interest to us is the subject of climate change. Our entire nation and others like us in the region can wiped off the map before the next century if nothing is done by the world’s industrial giants to curb carbon emissions. It would be of particular interest to our officials to begin dialogue that will lead to strengthening our strategies in the hope of achieving our objectives at COP27 which I note will be hosted by your country later this year,” said HE Errol Charles.

The Governor General (ag.) also commended the Government of Egypt for its contribution to keeping peace in the region.

Saint Lucia and Egypt first established diplomatic relations in 2010.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

