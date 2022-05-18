Saint Lucia Driving Schools Increase Session Fees – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The National Association of Driving Schools (N.A.D.S.) would like to inform the general public of the Association’s decision to increase of the standardized fees for driving sessions and car rental for practical exams.

This decision was not made lightly, as we are aware of the increase in the standard of living for all. However, the upsurge in gasoline, car parts and general servicing of our vehicles along with providing the same great service and product you are accustomed to, has made this decision unavoidable.

Effective 1st June 2022 the standard fee for driving lessons will be $70 an hour and the use of the car for practical exams will be $200.

We greatly appreciate your continued business and support through this time of change.

– Advertisement –

Source: National Association of Driving Schools

– Advertisement –