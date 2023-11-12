Saint Lucia Drag Racing Team To Compete In Antigua – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

by Ryan O’Brien

Saint Lucian drivers are getting set to head to Antigua for a drag racing event taking place on Nov. 25 and 26.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports through its Alternative Sports Programme in collaboration with Invest Saint Lucia held a launch of the Saint Lucia Drag Racing team and the unveiling of the Invest Saint Lucia Drag Car.

“The inspiration for this project came from a trip I took to witness a motor racing event in Barbados, and how deeply involved both the private and public sectors were,” said Craig Gustave, Alternative Sports Officer in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports.

Chairman of Invest Saint Lucia, Lyndon Arnold, is of the opinion that the Motor Sports venture is an untapped market that can provide opportunities for not only drivers but also for other services from mechanics and body repair men.

“The mandate of Invest Saint Lucia is to look at investment opportunities here in Saint Lucia and we thought that with this underserved motor sports sector, which globally has a huge impact, would be an excellent opportunity for Saint Lucia to get involved in as a means of diversifying our tourism product,” said Arnold.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Mary Wilfred said the ministry stands ready to give institutional support to the Saint Lucia Motor Sports Association and to assist other non-traditional sports.

Three drivers will be representing Saint Lucia at the Legendary Drag 2023 event in Antigua, Edi Le Grand who will be at the controls in the Invest Saint Lucia wrapped Toyota Supra MK4, Johnny Chitolie in a Nissan Skyline R33, and Kent Joseph with another Toyota Supra MK4.

SOURCE: Ministry of Youth & Sports

