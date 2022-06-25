Saint Lucia Develops A Strategy For Maritime Tourism – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The recently completed National Maritime Tourism Strategy will prioritize opportunities within Saint Lucia’s Maritime Tourism portfolio.

The development of the strategy spearheaded by the Maritime Tourism Committee of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), clearly delineates a tactical approach to leverage maritime related tourism business as well as, strategically marketing and positioning its maritime tourism product.

In keeping with the vision of the Government of Saint Lucia, the Blue Economy is a central feature of this strategy.

This strategy was realized through technical assistance provided under the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Program (CCEDM), through the Canadian Executive Services Organization (CESO) represented by Mr. Felix Finisterre Regional Representative (OECS).

Lead by CESO Consultant – Peter Kibuik, the strategy presents a targeted and results oriented approach to advance maritime tourism for Saint Lucia.

Primary focus is placed on identifying new and developing existing opportunities for Cruise, Yachting and Ferry sectors.

The development of the strategy followed a consultative process including extensive dialogue with several key maritime tourism stakeholders involving; the Ministry of Tourism, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Port Authority (SLASPA), related tourism associations and quasi-government, and private sector entities.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mr. Thaddeus M. Antoine, “This project was timely and is a strong indication of the commitment of the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of Saint Lucia, towards adopting a focused approach in helping Saint Lucia capitalize on competitive advantages and further develop related sectors”.

Chair of the Maritime Tourism Committee and Chief Operating Officer of the Saint Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority, Mrs. Grace Parkinson, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the project and remarked, “The committee did an excellent job in engaging the Consultant on several fact-finding assignments to assess the current maritime environment, while also contributing to a strategy that is not only achievable, but sustainable”.

Other members of the Committee are Mr. Cuthbert Didier; Mrs. Catherine Cooper; Mr. Andre Philip; Mrs. Ann-Margaret Adams; Ms. Savvy Gajadhar; Mr. Sean Devaux; Mr. Christopher Gustave and Mr. George Joseph.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority wishes to thank all industry stakeholders and partners who contributed to the development of the Maritime Tourism Strategy and looks forward to continuous engagements throughout the critical implementation phase of the strategy.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

