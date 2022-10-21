Saint Lucia Developing Sustainable Road Transport Plan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal, in collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank has embarked on the development of a Sustainable Road Transport Plan for St. Lucia.

This plan includes field studies within the country aimed at taking a closer look at the main challenges to the delivery of quality and efficient public transport services within the sector.

The studies will examine options for achieving sustainable public transport system with a view of reducing environmental, social and economic impacts, including greenhouse gas mitigation, improving resilience to natural disasters and mitigating health and safety risks in order to build a safer, healthier, more reliable, affordable and responsive society.

Coming out of the public consultation, recommendations will be made for an action plan for improvement of Saint Lucia’s public transportation sector.

The public is encouraged to be part of this Sustainable Road Transport Plan by participating in this online Survey.

Access the survey via this link: https://www.saintluciapublictransportplan.com

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure. Headline photo: Stock image.

