Saint Lucia Delegation Ends Visit To Cannabis Establishments In Saint Vincent – St. Lucia Times News

The Minister of Commerce, Business Development, Manufacturing, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Honourable Emma Hippolyte, Chair of the Cannabis Taskforce led a Technical Mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 8th -10 June 2022.

The delegation included Mr. Dylan Norbert-Inglis, Vice- Chair & Legal Officer Ministry of Commerce and Mr. Verne Emmanuel, Director SLBS & PRO of the Cannabis Taskforce.

Andre DeCaries was scheduled to have been part of the delegation but was unable to attend because of the inability to meet COVID19 travel protocols.

The Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar facilitated the visit which included exchanges with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards, Caribbean Gold Standard Laboratory, Approved Medical Cannabis Companies along with their production farms and processing facilities.

The delegation met in a closed session with a contingent of Traditional Growers.

Minister Caesar noted the accomplishments of the journey of the cannabis regime in Saint Vincent and the thrust towards food security and maximizing agricultural production for the sustainable development of the economy.

Minister Hippolyte expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines the Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for approving the visit and the advice provided in ensuring a harmonized industry throughout the OECS.

Saint Lucia’s approach will be compliant with the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).

The Taskforce intends to present the proposed Cannabis regulatory framework to Cabinet within the coming weeks and will subsequently engage in consultation with stakeholders throughout the country.

Source: Cannabis Task Force Technical Mission

