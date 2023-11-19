Saint Lucia Deepens Business Ties At Guyana Event – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is actively taking part in GuyExpo in Georgetown, a noteworthy event scheduled from November 16 to 19, 2023.

GuyExpo, acknowledged as Guyana’s premier trade and investment exposition, is coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce.

This event serves as a platform to showcase goods and services, featuring the participation of regional businesses. It facilitates valuable opportunities for business associates to meet, network, negotiate with international companies, and exhibit their skills, talents, and creative works. This serves as a prime opportunity for Saint Lucia to showcase its natural beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality to captivated audiences.

Leading the charge in this promotional initiative are Christopher Gustave, the Marketing Manager for the Caribbean and Events at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and Maria Hunte, Marketing Officer. Their ongoing mission is to strengthen Saint Lucia’s ties with the Guyanese community, building upon the momentum initiated in February, and following the inauguration of direct flights between the two countries via British Airways in March.

Collaborating with Guyana’s Travel Trade partners, enticing travel deals have been crafted to invite explorers from both nations to discover the wonders of each destination. Partnering with Bay Gardens Resorts, a thrilling opportunity awaits booth visitors, as one lucky attendee has the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip for two, including a 4-night stay at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association

