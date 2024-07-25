Saint Lucia Cruise Port Settles Over $17M Of SLASPA Debt

Saint Lucia Cruise Port (SLCP), the new operator of the cruise port at Port Castries, has settled outstanding cruise-related debts in the amount of over USD 17 million on behalf of the Saint Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

The substantial payment was a part of the terms of the cruise port management agreement made between the Government of Saint Lucia and Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, which was finalized in April.

Saint Lucia Cruise Port is a subsidiary of Global Ports Holding.

The announcement regarding the debt repayment was made shortly after the ceremony marking the commencement of cruise port operations was held on April 30 at the Northern Wharf of Port Castries.

In late April, the Saint Lucia Cruise Port team met with SLASPA executives to provide an update on the project plans, discuss the transition of various responsibilities, and identify opportunities for collaboration.

Additionally, the team confirmed during the discussions that all stevedoring services will continue to be retained by SLASPA and handled through its contracted stevedoring company.

SLASPA will also maintain responsibility for access to all ports of entry, including Port Castries.

The SLASPA Port Police Department retains security oversight for Port Castries and will ensure compliance with the prescribed International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) requirements.

This meeting was followed in early May with a consultation with the SLASPA Seaport Management Team to confirm the operational plan, review and consider berthing plans and cruise line support plans, and other maritime specific obligations in keeping with the concession agreement.

Lancelot Arnold, Director of GPH Eastern Caribbean and General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, spoke about the development of the relationship between the SLASPA team and Saint Lucia Cruise Port. “We are settling well into our new partnership. It has been extremely helpful to engage with the SLASPA executives and management team, who have been very supportive of our plans and are looking forward to our progress. By working together and maintaining open lines of communication, we will further enhance the quality of our service delivery and the reputation of Saint Lucia as a top cruising destination.”

Next, SLCP executives will meet with the SLAPSA engineering team and other key staff members to share the details of the investment plan and its anticipated benefits for port partners, tenants, local business owners and the community.

“The changes that we (SLCP), the SLAPSA team, and other partners in this transformative process will make today will positively impact generations of Saint Lucians for many years,” Arnold continued. “We are meeting with all stakeholders because we want everyone to see the vision, to see its potential, and to understand that they have a role to play in driving our collective future. That is what this project is all about – all of us, working together to create a better tomorrow.”

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority. PHOTO: An aerial shot of Port Castries, now managed by Saint Lucia Cruise Port.