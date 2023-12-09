Saint Lucia Cricket Gets A Performance Boost – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Cricket is a staple sport in Saint Lucia with many athletes playing locally, regionally and a few internationally.

As community cricket continues to develop raw talent, an official centre has been opened to help players bridge the gap between local, regional and international cricket – the Saint Lucia Cricket High Performance Centre.

For Saint Lucia, the Cricket High Performance Centre model has been enhanced to include the personal development of the players in a bid to improve their quality of life, and the development of their communities in a holistic way.

Chairman of the Steering Committee and President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association, Mr. Wayne Auguste, indicated that the focus is to establish a top-tier program which would cultivate players for success in national, first-class, and international cricket.

In the short term, the plan is to expose players and staff to cutting-edge cricket facilities, technology, and high-quality equipment, and in the long term to become the best athletes in their vocation.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Honourable Ernest Hilaire,

‘It is refreshing to see the direction our Saint Lucia cricket has taken. As we nurture our talented youth, the future can only get brighter for their budding careers, and we stand firm with them.”

Honourable Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sports lauded the efforts of the entire team working with players.

He also added that the development at this stage is quintessential to bringing world class cricketers into the West Indies and arenas around the world.

The Saint Lucia Cricket High Performance Centre is supported by the Saint Lucia Kings, the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association and the National Lotteries Authority.

The players enrolled in the first cohort of the HPC include:

McKenny Clarke

Jaden Elibox

Johnnel Eugene

Keon Gaston

Kevin Gassie

Lee John

Noelle Leo

Royce Paul

Stephen Naitram

Tarrique Edward

Tyrel Chicot

Vernilius Gabriel

Ackeem Auguste

Zaida James

Selena Ross

Qiana Joseph

To support the development of the players or follow their progress, at the Saint Lucia Cricket High Performance Centre, please visit www.saintluciacricketHPC.com or email us on [email protected]

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Cricket High Performance Centre

