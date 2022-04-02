Saint Lucia Court Hands Down Conviction In Landmark Sex Abuse Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In a landmark sexual abuse case, a court here this week handed down a conviction some twenty years after an employee of a local learning institution sexually abused boys and girls under his care.

The law does not allow the identification of the perpetrator or the publication of information that could identify the victims.

But one of the female victims, now an adult, testified in court against the perpetrator.

As a result, he was convicted on charges of carnal knowledge and remanded in custody for sentencing in May this year.

The court heard that the man, suspended by the learning institution while the investigation was underway, committed the unlawful acts in 1999 and 2000.

Police arrested him in May 2018.

Sources have told St Lucia Times that the unprecedented conviction should send a strong message to people who prey on children.

They say the outcome of the case is an indication that there’s no statute of limitations and that years later, an individual who becomes an adult can cause the police to investigate someone who sexually abused them as a child.

According to one source, people who sexually abuse children should not think that the passage of time would make them safe from prosecution.

