Saint Lucia Cops Eleven Coveted Titles At The 29th Annual World Travel Awards – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia’s eminence as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ remains undefeated as She was again awarded the prestigious title for the thirteenth time, at the 29th annual World Travel Awards. Additionally, affirming Her prominence as a must-do adventure hotspot, Saint Lucia has been conferred the honour of the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ for the first time, in the travel award history.

The World Travel Awards Programme was established in 1993 and is the most prestigious and sought-after awards programme in the global travel and tourism industry, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all tourism industry sectors.

Receiving the coveted awards at the Gala Ceremony held in Jamaica on August 31st, was Hon. Guibion Ferdinand-Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information. He was joined by Mr. Christopher Gustave-Marketing Manager for the Caribbean Market, Events, and Sports at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

“The Adventure Tourism and Honeymoon awards will only continue to place the destination in a class of its own. This is a huge honour but topping them both is a very fulfilling accomplishment. The value that our Saint Lucian people place on the tourism product is unmatched, and these awards will be used to inspire even more people to visit. We dedicate these awards to the hard work and resilience of the people of Saint Lucia”, remarked Hon. Guibion Ferdinand.

Saint Lucia’s unique experiences are among the best in the world. From internationally recognized extreme adventures to the simple pleasures of the outdoors, our strategic emphasis on adventure and romance has paid off greatly. We understand why romance seekers choose Saint Lucia, and we continue to inspire couples to write their ultimate love story.

Nine industry partners throughout Saint Lucia were also recognized in the 2022 Caribbean Class of the World Travel Awards Programme.

Saint Lucia’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

Saint Lucia’s Leading Boutique Resort: Cap Maison

Saint Lucia’s Leading Car Rental Company: Sixt

Saint Lucia’s Leading Destination Management Company: Barefoot Holidays Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel: Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat

Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort: Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Saint Lucia’s Leading Tour Operator: Real St. Lucia Tours

Saint Lucia’s Leading Travel Agency: Going Places Travel

Through the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s Caribcation brand, the prestigious titles of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ and Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ will be amplified in encouraging residents and visitors to explore and enjoy Saint Lucia’s alluring beauty, romantic appeal, diverse culture, verdant landscapes, and our delightful Saint Lucian people.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Hon. Guibion Ferdinand and Christopher Gustave SLTA Receiving Award for Caribbean Adventure Tourism 2022.

