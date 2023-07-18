Saint Lucia Contingent Gets Air Operations Training At TRADEWINDS 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia contingent was among security force personnel from several countries taking part in special air operations on Monday as part of TRADEWINDS 2023 in Guyana.

The training included deploying from a helicopter 10-15 feet above the ground using a thick rope.

According to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) allows soldiers to infiltrate an area from a helicopter rapidly.

The GDF disclosed that the technique is particularly useful when a helicopter cannot land, enabling time-sensitive missions and effectively deploying troops in challenging terrains.

The exercise would enable security personnel to access an area if a helicopter cannot land, including when disaster strikes.

Saint Lucia’s Rubinia Joseph was one of only two females taking part in the training.

State-owned Guyana Chronicle quoted Joseph of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) saying she felt ‘pumped up’ after the experience of ‘fast-roping’.

Noting that Saint Lucia was in a hurricane belt, she observed that search and rescue missions occur every year.

“I think that skill [fast-roping] is paramount to us,” the RSLPF officer told the Guyana Chronicle.

Joseph also observed that the technique could be crucial in how the RSLPF performs its duties.

TRADEWINDS 2023 includes security exercises involving ground, air, sea, and cyber operations training.

In addition to fostering regional security, the exercise aims to expand the region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises while increasing regional training capacity and interoperability.

The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) sponsors TRADEWINDS 2023, partnering this year with 1,500 security force personnel from 20 countries for the exercise.

