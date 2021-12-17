Saint Lucia Consumers Urged To Be On Guard Against Business Tricks

Press Release:– As the Christmas season approaches consumers you better watch out – for while it is the most wonderful time of year; it is also the time when consumer shopping kicks into high gear and the time when businesses get really busy – using all types of carefully engineered tricks and promotions to entice you the consumer to spend more of your hard earned money.

But how do you spend wisely amidst all the subtle psychological cues? How can one

avoid getting carried away in wasteful spending and unnecessary debt?

It can be simple. The Consumer Affairs Department urges consumers to follow these

practical steps:

Prioritize the things on your budget. For example, you should plan to pay your

mortgage or house rent before buying a new stereo system or a plasma television.

Shop around for available options. However, remember that cheaper is not always

better, look for quality.

When buying meat from local butchers, ensure there is the inspected and passed

stamp from the Ministry of Health.

Inspect goods carefully before leaving the store. Scrutinize goods for quality, signs

that they may be damaged and in the case of clothes and shoes ensure that they fit

comfortably.

Ensure that you are given a receipt. Should something go wrong with the item or the

item is defective your receipt is proof that you bought the particular product at the place

and date that you are claiming.

Ask questions. Before buying, ask all relevant questions about the reputation of the

store, especially if it is an expensive item like a refrigerator, a stove, a television. Ask

questions about the store’s after sales service, questions about the durability of the

item, about warranties and guaranties. For electrical appliances ask about the voltage –

whether it is 110 volts or 220 volts. If in doubt, do not buy.

Read – instruction manuals, contracts and labels. Always check for the expiry dates.

Items that are expired should never be purchased.

Consumers you have the power, with some thoughtful consideration of what is

absolutely necessary and careful planning, you can have an enjoyable and stress free

season.

